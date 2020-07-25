Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a new challenge at Serie A. With nine goals after the start of Serie A 2019-20, Ronaldo has already set the ball rolling. Overall he has scored 30 goals in the Serie A 2019-20 an has become the second most favourite to win the Golden Boot. However, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski remains the most favourite player for the honour as he has scored 34 goals. All he needs to do is, just score five more goals and overtake Lewandowski's record. One might assume that matching his tally would also work. But it surely isn't enough. Cristiano Ronaldo Hugs Ciro Immobile After Juventus vs Lazio, Serie 2019-20 As Both Players Reach 30-Goal Match in the League (Watch Video).

Because as per the rules, if two players have the same goal tally, then minutes are considered. The Poland international netted 34 times in 2,761 minutes, while Portugal star has managed 30 goals in 2,649 minutes so far, which means that scoring four goals might not make him closer to winning the honour. With three matches to go and the kind of a form that CR7 currently has, it looks quite a cakewalk for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to clinch his fifth honour.

However, he couldn't score against Udinese as the team lost the game 1-2. But Ronaldo was blazing guns against Lazio as he became the only player to score 50 goals in Serie A, EPL and La Liga. He also became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the Italian league. CR7 only took 61 matches to get to the record and the team won the home game by 2-1.

