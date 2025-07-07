Sports News | Athletes Who Train Under Unregistered Coaches Will Not Be Recommended for National Awards: AFI

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will not recommend anyone who trains with unregistered coaches for national honours like the Arjuna and Khel Ratna award, a move that it hopes will help tackle the spiralling doping cases in the sport's national circuit.

The involvement of coaches in doping by track-and-field athletes has been an open secret. The AFI, in recent times, has tried to deal with the matter by launching some initiatives of its own apart from the regular mechanism of vigorous testing and awareness campaigns.

Recently, the AFI set a July 31 deadline for mandatory registration of all the coaches -- qualified and unqualified -- in the country, making it clear that non compliance of the directive will lead to their blacklisting.

"We are hoping that the coaches register themselves. After that, we are going to make it public that only these are the registered coaches. Those who have not registered they will be blacklisted," AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla told PTI.

"If an athlete trains with an unregistered coach, the AFI will not recommend the athlete for any national award if he or she wins medals. Such athletes cannot get anything."

"I believe coaches, even parents (of athletes) today, are involved in doping. This is unfortunate," said Sumariwalla, a former AFI president.

Sumariwalla is a vocal advocate of criminalisation of doping as he feels unless dope offenders are sent to jail, tackling the menace will be difficult. However, the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 provides no such measures.

"I am not in the Parliament, but we have to do something. All those who are involved in doping will have to be sent to jail. Only then people will realise that this is not a joke. If you want to win this fight, you have to take some drastic steps," said Sumariwalla who is also a vice president of World Athletics.

"Otherwise within the law, we have to do what we have to do. But today, nothing happens. They (dope offenders) just go scot-free or they get four years, then they say, yes, we have taken (banned drugs) and make it three years.

"All this nonsense has to stop," he said referring to the reduction of the ban period through case resolution agreement by early admission of guilt by the athlete.

Alarmed by the rising doping cases among Indian track and field athletes, the AFI, in its AGM in Chandigarh in January, made it compulsory for all coaches to register with it or else they would be blacklisted.

Unregistered coaches will not be permitted to impart training to athletes and will not be engaged in any activity of the AFI under any circumstances. Upon successful registration, each coach will be allotted a unique registration number by the AFI and an ID card will be issued.

In addition, the AFI has also decided to form an anti-doping cell to identify coaches suspected to be "involved in doping of their wards" and for drawing up a list of training centres which serve as "hideouts" for cheats on the recommendation of a high-powered committee to deal with the menace.

The AFI will share this intelligence with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) established by World Athletics.

'New National Sports Policy is good but implementation key'

Sumariwalla said the new Khelo Bharat Niti (National Sports Policy), which got Cabinet approval on July 1, was a well-crafted one with its thrust of accountable and clean governance, infrastructure upgradation and promotion of a league culture.

"I think it is a very good policy. See, if you want good governance, you need a good policy. If you look at the policy overall, it has four or five very important pillars.

"One is excellence, two is infrastructure, three is sports science, four is social upliftment, five is the industry of sports. So, if you have these five pillars, I think it is a well-crafted policy.

"In India, policy is not the problem, the implementation of the policy is the problem. So we hope that the implementation will be good."

