New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Former Mohun Bagan star Jose Barreto feels that the club's merger with former Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK will attract more attention in the showpiece event.

The former Bagan legend hailed the merger of the two teams as a 'great move' and said that it will create different energy.

The 43-year-old Brazilian also said that to have these two clubs together in the tournament will be a huge asset for ISL.

"Mohun Bagan in the ISL, with ATK now, will call attention. It is a great move by ISL too, to welcome them in. I am excited but not only in India, all over the world there are lots of Mohun Bagan supporters who will be excited like me," Barreto told ISL.

"They will be looking forward to seeing the fast game of ATK Mohun Bagan. Of course, it is going to bring a lot to the ISL. It is going to create different energy and to have both of these clubs together, is a huge asset for ISL," he added.

The former footballer was relieved that Mohun Bagan's logo and iconic green and the maroon jersey was retained after the merger.

"Feeling relieved about the logo and the colours of the shirt. I don't think so the name ATK will affect it in any way. The logo and the colours are something that we fans are emotional about. We are happy with the decision of the management, the board of directors at ATK Mohun Bagan," said Barreto, who has served Mohun Bagan with distinction.

"I don't think supporters could think of going to the stadium and see Mohun Bagan with different colours. You can't imagine a Mohun Bagan fan putting the green and maroon shirt away and calling any other colour the club shirt. It would be difficult for them," he added.

The 130-year old football club on Friday completed the formalities of merging with three-time ISL champions ATK FC, thus scripting a new essay in Indian football named as - 'ATK Mohun Bagan'. (ANI)

