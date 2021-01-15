Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) Australia reached to 154 for 3 at tea on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against India here on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade were batting on 73 and 27 respectively at the break.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 154 for 3 in 54 overs (Steven Smith 36, Marnus Labuschagne 73 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/25, Shardul Thakur 1/47, Washington Sundar 1/27).

