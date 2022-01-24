Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): World number 61 Alize Cornet of France knocked out 14th seed and two-time grand slam champion Simona Halep of Romania 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 33 minutes here at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Cornet started off on a confident note breaking Halep in the fourth game but the two-time grand slam champion fought back to break Cornet in the very next game. In the eighth game Cornet broke the 14th seed again to take an important 5-3 lead, ultimately winning the set 6-4.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Lashes Out at Lionel Messi's Critics, Says, 'He Who Criticises Messi Don't Know Anything About Football'.

Simona Halep made a strong comeback in the second set breaking her opponent in the very first game, but was broken back in the second game. Cornet broke Halep for the second time in the second set to take a 3-1 lead. In the very next game Halep made yet another comeback by breaking Cornet's serve. From there on there was no looking back as she won all the games to take the set 6-3, making it one set apiece.

In the third and final set it was a neck-to-neck battle as both players held their serves to stay level at 3-3. In the seventh game Cornet broke Halep to nose ahead and from there on she went on to hold all her serves to win the third and final set 6-4.

Also Read | SA vs IND: This ODI Series Has Been a ‘Good Eye-Opener’ For Us, Says Rahul Dravid After 3-0 Loss Against South Africa.

World number 61 Cornet will take on American 27th seed Danielle Collins for a place in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)