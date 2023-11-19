Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the World Cup final here on Sunday.

Both India and Australia fielded unchanged sides.

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

