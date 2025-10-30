Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Australia Women's skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Healy, who has returned to the playing XI, said the conditions looked perfect and expects it to remain consistent throughout the game.

"We're gonna have a bat. Great conditions here and an opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I'm grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for rehab. It's a semi-final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result. Just one other change Sophie Molineux comes in for (Georgia) Wareham," said Healy.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her side was also keen to bat first and emphasised being fearless against the Aussies.

"We were looking to bat first, if we get early breakthrough that would be great for us. We know this pitch, we had so many camps here and also played our last 2 games here. Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset," said Harmanpreet.

The Indian captain confirmed a few changes to the lineup, with Shafali Verma returning to the XI in place of injured Pratika Rawal.

"Unfortunately, Pratika (Rawal) is not there because of her injury. Shafali (Verma) comes in for her. Richa (Ghosh) and Kranti (Gaud) are back for Uma (Chetry) and Harleen (Deol)," Harmanpreet added.

Shafali Verma's inclusion marks a key change for India as they look to challenge the seven-time world champions for a spot in the final.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(wicketkeeper/captain), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wicket keeper), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur. (ANI)

