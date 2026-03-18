Kingstown [St Vincent], March 18 (ANI): Australian skipper Sophie Molineux gave an encouraging fitness update about her troublesome back ahead of the upcoming white-ball series in the Caribbean, saying that she will be featuring in the T20Is starting from Thursday onwards.

Ahead of this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the six-time champions, Australia and 2016 champions, West Indies, will be aiming to ramp up the preparations for the marquee tournament. Australia is in a spicy Group A against India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

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On the other hand, WI is a part of Group B with England, Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Molineux missed the two ODIs against India at home due to a back injury, which she has been facing in recent times, but ahead of the Caribbean challenge, she is close to achieving full fitness.

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"(I will be) playing in the T20Is, (I am) available and looking forward to playing a role and getting back out there, that is for sure," Molineux said from St Vincent on Tuesday, as quoted by the ICC.

"I am looking forward to getting back out there with the girls," she added.

However, it is unclear if she will feature in the ODI leg of the series as well, suggesting that she could be rested in order to keep her fresh for the T20 World Cup. There are concerns if Molineux, the new all-format Aussie captain after Alyssa Healy's retirement, will be able to bowl at any stage, as she has just resumed batting and fielding during her training.

Molinuex is aiming to peak physically and performance-wise during the T20 World Cup, and this series, Australia's last T20I series before the WC from June 12 onwards, is extremely crucial.

"It is an important series for all of us as we have not got a whole lot of games before that T20 World Cup," Molineux added.

"Each game we have together is really important and makes sure we are building towards that. And I suppose to be able to get my feet in behind the desk and lead the group."

"I am looking forward to making the most of those opportunities and especially just getting away and jumping on a plane together and connecting as a group again after what has been a few months in Australia," she concluded.

WI will also be treating this series as seriously as the Aussies, with skipper Hayley Matthews and experienced stalwarts Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Shemaine Campbelle and Deandra Dottin a part of the squad. Also, there are some high hopes from an inexperienced pair of batter Eboni Brathwaite and all-rounder Jahzara Claxton.

Matthews also knows the importance of the series against Australia, with the side hoping to continue the momentum from the last T20 WC, where their run ended in the semifinals with a loss to eventual champions New Zealand two years back.

"It is a very important (series), and I think it is going to be a good test of where we are as a team right now," Matthews suggested.

"Just a couple of months before the World Cup starts, so hopefully we can see some bright sparks and be able to take a lot of positives out of this series," she concluded.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

Tour schedule

First T20I: March 19, St VincentSecond T20I: March 21, St VincentThird T20I: March 23, St Vincent

First ODI: March 27, St KittsSecond ODI: March 29, St KittsThird ODI: April 2, St Kitts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)