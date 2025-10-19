Perth [Australia], October 19 (ANI): Stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh admitted that weather played a defining role in Australia's seven-wicket win (DLS method) against India during the rain-curtailed series opener in Perth at the Optus Stadium.

India, put to bat after losing the toss, saw their innings suffer from interruptions on four occasions, courtesy of passing showers in Perth. After batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0) flopped on their return, and captain Shubman Gill was then caught down the leg side in the ninth over, the first rain break arrived.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It sustained for long enough to reduce the game to a 49-over-a-side contest. However, the second halt lasted close to the two-hour mark, which further shortened the game to 35 overs apiece. A third break, which arrived less than three hours later, brought the game to 32 overs, before the fourth and final one reduced it to 26.

In the stop-and-start play, India limped to 136/9, courtesy of KL Rahul (38), Axar Patel (31) and Nitish Kumar Reddy's (19*) late fireworks. In response to the revised target of 131, Australia wobbled after Arshdeep Singh removed Travis Head, however, Marsh walloped an unbeaten 46 off 52 deliveries to notch Australia's first ODI win at the Optus Stadium, ending a seven-year curse.

Also Read | New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs ENG T20I?.

"The weather played its part today. Big thanks to all the crowd that stuck around. I know these days can be really frustrating, but it's nice to get a win. It's always nice to win at home. I love playing for Australia," Marsh said after being adjudged the Player of the Match.

Australia fielded its XI without a couple of mainstays, including designated captain Pat Cummins, wicketkeeper Alex Carey and premier spinner Adam Zampa. In the absence of the first-choice players, Josh Philippe (returning after four years), ODI debutants Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw and Matthew Kuhnemann stepped up to the occasion to end India's eight-match winning streak in ODIs in 2025.

Renshaw completed three catches and chipped in with an unbeaten 21, while Philippe registered 37. Kuhnemann scythed wickets of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, and Owen returned with KL Rahul and Harshit Rana, spoiling Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy debut.

Marsh was proud to see the youngsters rise to the challenge and bring them home to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and added, "It was swinging around a little bit. We knew that was going to be the case for both teams, so a little bit of a challenge to get through there. Proud of the way our young guys came out and took the game on and got us over."

Philippe, who returned to the ODI fold for the first time since 2021, forged a 55-run stand with Marsh for the third-wicket. He was circumspect after getting to a run-a-ball 14 and then upped the ante to finish with 37 off 29, laced with three fours and two maximums.

After Philippe's dismissal, Marsh, battling with cramps, continued to ride high on his blistering form while Renshaw (21*) applied the finishing touches to secure a commanding win for the hosts. As the youngsters garnered praise for their performances in the pulsating fixture, Marsh revealed that his message to the new faces was simple: enjoy the contest in front of the attendance of 42,423 spectators.

"Came out and made it look very easy, didn't he? It's fun to get young kids coming in. They're not necessarily young kids, the young guys coming in. You just want them to have fun and enjoy it. In one-day cricket, we don't get to play in front of the big crowds all the time, so I told them to really enjoy it," Marsh concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)