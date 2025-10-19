Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur will be back in action in the Premier League 2025-26 as they will host Aston Villa at home. Tottenham Hotspur have started the season positively under new coach Thomas Frank. After playing seven games, they have four wins, one draw and one loss. They are the fifth position and are playing as strong contenders for the top four position. A win here will take Tottenham Hotspur to touching distance with league leaders Arsenal. Tottenham Hotspur are in a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions heading into the match against Aston Villa, although their home record suggests that they cannot be very much confident before the match. Lionel Messi Wins MLS 2025 Golden Boot, Becomes First Inter Miami Player to Achieve Honour As His Hat-Trick Powers Herons to 5-2 Win Over Nashville SC.

Aston Villa, under the coaching of Unai Emery are gradually gaining momentum. They are in aa four-match winning streak across all competitions. They defeated Burnley in the last match thanks to goals from Donyell Malen's brace. They had a rather poor start to the season and that means they are behind in the Premier League 2025-26 points table, currently lingering at the thirteenth position. Aston Villa are in a tricky spot and five points either side of the relegation zone and top four. The availability of Ollie Watkins for them is still uncertain after he suffered a niggle during the International break.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Date Sunday, October 19 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

Tottenham Hotspur will host Aston Villa in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, October 19. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villal EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and it will start at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription.

