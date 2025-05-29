Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a three-match ODI series against Australia which will take place in September ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which will be hosted by India later in the year.

The matches are scheduled for September 14th, 17th, and 20th, with all games to be held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, as per the ICC official website.

The last time the two teams faced off in an ODI series was in December 2024, when India toured Australia for a three-match series, which the hosts won convincingly with a 3-0 sweep.

Alongside the upcoming tour, the Australia Men's 'A' team will also travel to India for a series featuring two multi-day and three limited-overs matches in September-October to be played in Lucknow and Kanpur, respectively.

In October-November, the South Africa Men's 'A' team is also set to tour India for an extensive series for two multi-day and three limited-overs formats in Bengaluru.

Australia Women's tour of India Schedule:

First ODI: Sunday, September 14, Chennai.

Second ODI: Sunday, September 17, Chennai.

Third ODI: Saturday, September 20, Chennai. (ANI)

