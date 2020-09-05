Southampton [UK], September 5 (ANI): Australia's vice-captain Pat Cummins on Saturday said that the side is looking to groom a finisher like MS Dhoni in their line-up.

His remarks came as Australia stumbled to a two-run loss against England in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Australia were chasing 163 in the first T20I, and the side was placed comfortably at 124/1 with David Warner and Steve Smith holding fort. However, England staged a stunning comeback as the hosts took five wickets for just 24 runs. In the end, Australia suffered a two-run defeat.

"That is what we have identified, that we have got to try and give guys a go in that - because someone like MS Dhoni was best in the world at it because he had played 300 or 400 ODI games. And I think you saw this week during the practice games we gave a lot of guys a go in that and we know it's not going to happen overnight," ESPNCricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"That has been a common theme that the selectors and Finchy have spoken about - we will identify roles and give them a long run in that. I think we have got the right squad, the right players, it is just about trying to get plenty of games into everyone now," he added.

Australia currently has Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, and Glenn Maxwell who are considered as best suited to take up the role of a finisher for the side.

MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, is viewed as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen.

Time and time again, India's former skipper showed his class to take his side over the line from improbable positions.

The visitors needed 15 runs off the final over in the first T20I, but Stoinis was unable to take the side over the line.

He managed to hit a six off the second ball of the over, but afterwards he failed to connect the ball.

With the win in the first T20I, England gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The next T20I will be played on Sunday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

