Former Manchester City footballer Yaya Toure has been axed from UNICEF’s Soccer Aid match after reportedly sharing a pornographic video in his team’s WhatsApp group and also offering to hire sex workers for them. Toure, who won three Premier League trophies with City, has been dropped and will no longer take part in the upcoming Annual Charity match organised by UNICEF. The 37-year-old ex-Ivorian international has also apologised to the group and deleted the lewd messages he had sent. South Korea's FC Seoul Football Club Get Record 100 Million Fine Over Sex Dolls in Stands.

Toure reportedly posted an explicit video on the Whatsapp group and boasted he could bring 19 sex workers to Soccer Aid’s five-hotel in Cheshire for his teammates. The other members of the group, which also had female footballers like Chelcee Grimes and Julie Fleeting, were furious with those messages and reported the former midfielder to the organisers and broadcasters ITV. Following which Toure was asked to apologise to each member of that chat group and also dropped from the match. Chennai Woman, Who Received Obscene Calls and Porn Videos From Anonymous Man, Beats Him After Inviting Home.

According to a report from The Sun, Toure posted a video showing a naked woman in a bath making inappropriate gestures and also offered to hire 19 sex workers for his teammates. A string of complaints were immediately made with many of his teammates, including David James reporting the messages. The group also has former Manchester United stars Patrice Evra and Wes Brown.

“Inappropriate content was shared in a private group text.” a spokesman for Soccer Aid told The Sun. “The message was quickly deleted and a full apology was made to all. Soccer Aid for Unicef has discussed the above with the individual involved and he has decided to no longer continue to participate in this year’s event. While it was an error of judgment, it was felt that the behaviour didn’t align with the values of the event and its cause, and it was the right thing for him to step back from this year’s match.”

Yaya Toure Apologises for Pornographic WhatsApp Video

I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise. Please read my apology in full: pic.twitter.com/NG9CMaqFqw — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 5, 2020

Toure later took to Twitter to apologise for the error in judgement. “I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise,” said the former Man City and Barcelona midfielder. “I would like to apologise to everyone involved in Soccer Aid for an inappropriate joke I deeply regret. It was meant as a joke, however, I lacked thorough consideration for the feelings of all the other participants,” he said in a statement.

The UNICEF Soccer Aid match is played between England XI and World XI to raise money for charity for children. The teams comprise of former footballers and celebrities. Wayne Rooney will be the coach of the England XI this year.

