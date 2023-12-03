Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field in the final T20I of the five-match series against India on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

India have already won the series by 3-1 following their victory in the fourth T20I. Australia will be looking to end the series on a high note on a ground that is one of the highest-scoring venues in India.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade said during the toss, "We will have a bowl. The wicket feels a bit tacky. One change for us. Ellis comes in for Green. Exciting times for selectors and youngsters, to make a mark and put pressure on some of the spots."

India skipper Suryakuamr Yadav said at the time of the toss, "We would have loved to bowl first. I told the team to not change anything, another opportunity to plan in front of an amazing crowd, so just go and enjoy. The way batting unit has delivered, just told them to believe and execute. Arshdeep comes in for Deepak Chahar. He (Deepak) has flown back home because of a medical emergency."

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

