Melbourne [Australia], February 8 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday sailed into the second round of the Australian Open after beating France's Jeremy Chardy in the first round clash.

The world number one ignited his title defence with a 6-3 6-1 6-2 masterclass over Chardy in the match which lasted 91 minutes.

The top seed, seeking an unprecedented ninth title at Melbourne Park, looked in ominous form to book a second-round match-up with American Frances Tiafoe.

"It's an ongoing love affair between me and the Rod Laver Arena. Hopefully I can have many great matches this year with this type of performance. Obviously, I wanted to start of well, first match, night session," the Australian Open website quoted Djokovic as saying.

"It's very special to be back on one of the most special courts around the world. It's my most successful court, every time I step on this court I re-live these memories," he added.

Earlier in the day, US Open champion Dominic Thiem cruised to the second round of the tournament after beating Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round clash.

World number three fought hard in the first set and finally won the set in a tie-breaker. Thiem outclassed Kukushkin in a three-set clash 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-3 that lasted for two hours and 42 minutes.

Thiem will next play either German Dominik Keopfer or Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the second round.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have also progressed to the second round after winning their respective first-round matches. (ANI)

