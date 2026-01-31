Melbourne [Australia], January 31 (ANI): Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina made history, becoming the first Kazakhstan player to capture the Australian Open women's singles title, defeating the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set contest on Saturday.

This is her second major title after the Wimbledon 2022 title, having become the first-ever Kazakhstan to win the Wimbledon as well. The world number five adds another first to her resume, beating Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to secure the title, as per WTA's official website.

She has now avenged the loss back in 2023 by Sabalenka, when she was first denied the Aussie glory just months after winning the Wimbledon title.

At the Rod Lever Arena, the 26-year-old Kazakh star took two hours and 18 minutes to win the title, striking 28 winners to start off the year with a Grand Slam.

The trophy was presented to her by Jennifer Capriati, the Australian Open women's singles champion in 2001 and 2002, as per the tournament's official website.

They entered the Grand Slam final without dropping a set, first since Wimbledon 2008 and the first in Australia since 2004.

In their 15th head-to-head match-up, it was Rybakina's class which earned her the victory. The fifth seed broke Sabalenka in her opening serving game, and her shots were clean and powerful

This win makes Rybakina the sixth player in the Open Era to secure her first two major titles on grass and hard court after Amelie Mauresmo, Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova, Maria Hingis and Venus Williams. She is also the first to secure the Australian Open singles women's crown by beating top three ranked players, since Naomi Osaka won it back in 2019. (ANI)

