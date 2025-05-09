Former Australia Test Cricketer Stuart MacGill Spared Jail Time in Cocaine Supply Case

A jury determined the 54-year-old MacGill knew about the deal between his regular dealer and his brother-in-law but was oblivious to the fact a one-kilogram (2.2-pound) brick was changing hands. He was acquitted of taking part in a large commercial drug supply. His role in the lucrative cocaine deal led to his alleged violent kidnapping days later.

Agency News PTI| May 09, 2025 10:22 AM IST
Former Australia Test Cricketer Stuart MacGill Spared Jail Time in Cocaine Supply Case
Stuart MacGill (Photo Credit; X/@FoxCricket)

Mumbai, May 9: Former Australian Test bowler Stuart MacGill was spared jail time and given a community service order when he appeared in court on Friday for sentencing over supplying cocaine. MacGill was convicted of supplying drugs for a deal between his regular supplier and his brother-in-law in April 2021. He appeared at Downing Centre District Court where a statement from former Test captain Steve Waugh supported his former colleague. Former Australia Cricket Team Spinner Stuart MacGill Convicted in Cocaine Case.

MacGill was sentenced to an intensive corrections order of one year and 10 months. MacGill must complete 495 hours of community service work and undergo drug testing as part of the order, in lieu of a prison term. The former legspinner, who began using cocaine after he retired from cricket, was found guilty in March of supplying an indictable quantity of the drug.

A jury determined the 54-year-old MacGill knew about the deal between his regular dealer and his brother-in-law but was oblivious to the fact a one-kilogram (2.2-pound) brick was changing hands. He was acquitted of taking part in a large commercial drug supply. His role in the lucrative cocaine deal led to his alleged violent kidnapping days later.

He was shoved into the back of a car by several men and taken to an abandoned building in Sydney's western suburbs, where he was assaulted and threatened before being released. Six days later, MacGill went to police but denied any involvement in the drug deal. He was arrested in 2023. Judge Nicole Noman said Friday that MacGill played an indispensable role setting up the cocaine deal. Michael Slater Gets Jail Term for Domestic Violence, Stalking but Walks Free Due to Time Served.

“His role was essential to bring the parties together and for the transaction to occur. The offender's colossal lapse of judgment has been causative of a very public fall from grace.” she said.

MacGill's international career from 1988 to 2008 which featured 208 wickets in 44 test matches was largely overshadowed by fellow Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who is second on the list of all-time leading wicket takers in test cricket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Currency Price Change

