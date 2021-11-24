London, Nov 24 (AP) An Australian will work as a consultant with England's pace bowlers ahead of the Ashes series against Australia that starts next month.

Troy Cooley will support the bowlers' preparations at their training camp in Brisbane and later assist the seamers in England's second-string Lions squad which is also in Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Wednesday.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Green ParkIND vs NZ, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Green Park.

“Troy's understanding of what it takes to be successful in Australian conditions is second to none, and the players are sure to benefit hugely,” said Mo Bobat, the ECB's performance director.

The 55-year-old Cooley was England's bowling coach when the team won the Ashes on home soil in a memorable series in 2005. He then joined Cricket Australia and worked at the organization's Center of Excellence in Brisbane.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United, Hails Team Red Devils.

The Ashes series starts Dec. 8 with the first test in Brisbane. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)