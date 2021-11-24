After winning the three-match T2OI series 3-0, team India is now heading to the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The Green Park in Lucknow will be hosting the first Test match. The two-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli who will be joining the team in the second Test match. In this article, we shall be looking at the weather report for all five days and also the pitch report. So the best part is that the Rain Gods will stay away from the match and will not interrupt the match proceedings in any way. IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Preview & Playing XIs: Teams Look to Gain on WTC Points Table.

The match will be weather will be cold. For the first three days of the match, there will be hazy sunshine. On the first day, the temperature will be around 17 degree on the minimum side and 28 degrees on the maximum side. On Friday, the temperature will be around 16 degree on the minimum side and 27 degree on the maximum side. The temperatures will be remaining more or less quite similar for the rest of the three days. Here's the snapshot of the weather below.

Weather report for 1st Test match between India and New Zealand (Photo Credits: Accweather.com)

Pitch Report

The wicket will be a typical wicket that will assist the spinners. The first two days could be in the favour of the batsmen and it could assist the pacers too. But in all likelihood, the spinners could be dominating the match.

