Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been arch-rivals for a while now. The two have been compared to each other for donkey's years and none of them could come to a conclusion about who between the two is better. However, the two have always praised each other in public and have been cordial with each other. Now, during an interview, Messi has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive return to Manchester United. He further said that Manchester United is a very strong team and they have great players. Cristiano Ronaldo & Jadon Sancho React After Scoring Goals Against Villareal, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford & Other Hail Manchester United As Red Devils Qualify for UCL 2021-22 Knockouts.

"Cristiano already knew the club but that was at a different stage and now he has adapted in an impressive manner. From the start, he has scored goals as he always does and had no problems adapting." he said. He also relived the beautiful memories the two shared went they competed in La Liga. The PSG star said that La Liga was quite a beautiful stage for them and especially because the people also enjoyed the intense rivalry between the two players.

During one of the UEFA events, Cristiano Ronaldo hoped that he could have dinner with Lionel Messi, The pictures of the event had gone viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored six goals in Champions League 2021-22 match. The team has launched themselves in the round of 16 match with a 2-0 win against Villareal. PSG will be taking on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium later on November 25, 2021 at 01.30 am.

