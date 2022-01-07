Melbourne [Australia], January 7 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people for their support since he was refused entry to Australia over his COVID-19 vaccine status.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. i can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the Serbian, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Australia Visa Controversy: World No. 1 Thanks Supporters Around the World in Instagram Story.

The Australian Open organisers granted a medical exemption to Djokovic after which he jetted into Melbourne on Wednesday. However, after landing, the nine-time Australian Open champion spend eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials.

On Thursday, Djokovic won his court bid and as a result, there was no immediate deportation, allowing the defending Australian Open champion to stay in Melbourne until at least Monday.

Also Read | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Notably, the 34-year-old world number one had been granted a medical exemption to play in the AO 2022 for unspecified reasons, which created a huge uproar. Djokovic's exemption was given by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, the body that runs the event, and Victoria state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)