World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic thanked his supporters in his latest Instagram story. The Serbian tennis player is in Australia but has been confined to his hotel room in Melbourne as he awaits clearance to play in the Australia Open 2022 starting January 17. Djokovic was earlier granted vaccine exemption by Tennis Australia but later he was detained upon arriving in Melbourne and placed into the hotel due to Australian government’s regulations. Novak Djokovic Blows Kisses to Protestors Gathered Outside His Hotel After Australia Visa Controversy (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Djokovic posted a message on Instagram as he continues to be in Melbourne hotel. "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," he wrote. Novak Djokovic Australia Visa Controversy: Serbian Tennis Ace’s Father Srdjan Djokovic Slams Australian Authorities for Treating His Son Like a ‘Criminal’.

Novak Djokovic’s Instagram Story

Courtesy Novak Djokovic Instagram

Djokovic continues to wait for the clearance from Australian government to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year. Meanwhile, home affairs minister Karen Andrews has said that the tennis star is free to leave. "Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia. He is free to leave at any time that he chooses to do so and (Australian) Border Force will actually facilitate that," she said.

