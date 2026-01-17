New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Aviation Premier League (APL) is all set to return for its much-awaited second season from March 17 to March 24, hosted in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Following the success of its inaugural edition, held in association with the Mumbai Cricket Association, APL Season 2 promises to bring together the worlds of cricket and aviation in a high-octane sporting spectacle. The tournament will feature 10 new competitive teams representing leading names in the aviation ecosystem.

These teams will compete across 8 high-intensity match days that combine world-class cricket with networking and entertainment opportunities, as per a release from APL.

Season 2 promises bigger scale, wider audience reach, enhanced broadcast quality, and deeper brand integrations, while continuing to deliver the high-intensity cricketing action that fans celebrated during the first season. The league's distinctive T10 format ensures fast-paced, competitive matches while creating significant opportunities for brand visibility and corporate engagement.

Speaking on the return of the league, Kunal Kothari, Promoter, Aviation Premier League, said, "The rapid growth of the aviation industry and the universal appeal of cricket together create a powerful platform for promotion and branding. APL is not just a tournament; it is a convergence of business, sport, and visibility. For all brands associated with APL, this league offers unmatched engagement, credibility, and long-term value."

Season 1 set a strong benchmark with nationwide reach through live television and OTT broadcasts, including a successful FanCode stream. Its three-day tournament featured 15 matches and concluded with a thrilling T10 final, as eight prominent aviation-industry franchises, Air India Aviators, Custom Challengers, AESC Warriors, DFS Daredevils, Target Thunderbolts, MIAL Mavericks, Ahmedabad Titans, and Kolkata Strikers, competed for the title.

APL Season 2 will follow the T10 format and feature 23 high-intensity matches over 8 days, from 17th to 24th March 2026. On the opening day, matches will be played from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM and from 9:30 PM to 11:00 PM. From Day 2 to Day 8 (18th-24th March), three matches will be scheduled daily from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM, and 9:30 PM to 11:00 PM - offering fans a full week of thrilling cricket action in the NCR.

By combining competitive T10 action with strong industry participation and strategic branding opportunities, Season 2 will further strengthen the league's position as a distinctive sporting platform celebrating both cricket and the spirit of India's rapidly evolving aviation ecosystem. (ANI)

