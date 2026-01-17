The 12th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) officially commenced on Friday, 16 January 2026, bringing together the worlds of Indian cinema and T20 cricket. The tournament opened at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium with a high-stakes clash between the defending champions, Punjab De Sher, and the Karnataka Bulldozers. Over the next two weeks, more than 200 actors from eight regional film industries will compete for the prestigious trophy, with the grand finale set for 1 February in Hyderabad. Where to Watch Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 Live Streaming Online.

CCl 2026 Tournament Format and Teams

Season 12 features eight franchises representing the diverse linguistic landscape of Indian cinema. The teams are divided into two groups, following a round-robin format before progressing to the knockout stages. Notably, the Kerala Strikers have returned to the fold this year, ensuring a truly pan-India representation.

Mumbai Heroes (Bollywood) – Captain: Riteish Deshmukh

Telugu Warriors (Tollywood) – Captain: Akhil Akkineni

Karnataka Bulldozers (Sandalwood) – Captain: Kiccha Sudeep

Chennai Rhinos (Kollywood) – Captain: Arya

Kerala Strikers (Mollywood) – Captain: Indrajith Sukumaran

Bengal Tigers (Bengali Cinema) – Captain: Jisshu Sengupta

Bhojpuri Dabbangs (Bhojpuri Cinema) – Captain: Manoj Tiwari

Punjab De Sher (Pollywood) – Captain: Sonu Sood / Harrdy Sandhu.

CCL 2026 Venues and Key Dates

The 2026 season is being hosted across three primary locations to cater to different regional fan bases.

1. Visakhapatnam (16–18 January): The opening leg, featuring the initial group stage double-headers.

2. Coimbatore (23–25 January): The mid-season fixtures will take place at the SNR College Cricket Stadium.

3. Hyderabad (31 January – 1 February): The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the semi-finals and the grand final.

CCL 2026 Quick Facts

Feature Details Edition 12th Season Duration 16 January to 1 February 2026 Format T20 (Round-robin & Knockouts) Defending Champion Punjab De Sher Most Successful Team Telugu Warriors (4 Titles) TV Broadcast NA Live Streaming Jio Hotstar

CCL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

With an expected viewership exceeding 200 million, the organisers have ensured extensive coverage. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of every match live on Jio Hotstar.

Organisers have also confirmed that tickets for the upcoming legs in Coimbatore and Hyderabad are available via official partners, with prices ranging from ₹100 for general stands to ₹5,000 for hospitality boxes.

