Bhopal/New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) West Bengal's Ayushi Podder won the women's 50m rifle 3 positions T6 trials at the national selection trials here on Thursday.

She beat the Army Marksmanship Unit's Priya 16-8 in the gold medal match.

Ayushi was in good form on the day, topping the qualifiers with a score of 587 and then also topping the last eight stage with an effort of 402.3.

Priya shot 401.5 to follow her to the gold medal match. Veteran Lajja Gauswami of Gujarat was third with a semi-final effort of 400.1 after finishing seventh in qualification with 582.

The junior women's 3P final was an all-Haryana affair with Ramita outgunning Nischal 17-9 in the gold medal match. The latter topped the qualification with 582 and also the semi-finals with an effort of 404.7.

Ramita was fifth in qualification with 574 and second in the semis with 395.9. Gujarat claimed the bronze here, too, as Heena Jayeshbhai Gohei shot 395.4 in the semis to finish behind the top two.

In the men's 3P T5 trials, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will fight it out with Pratham Bhadana in the final. Pratham also made the junior men's 3P T5 final alongside Dhanush Srikanth.

In Delhi, Ravinder of the Air Force won the men's 50m pistol T6 competition with a score of 562. Abhinav Choudhary of Rajasthan was second with 560 while the Navy's Kunal Rana was third with 559.

Abhinav however won the junior men's 50m pistol T6 with a score of 560 with the Army's Ajinkya Ravindra winning silver with a score of 549. Naved Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh claimed bronze with 545.

In the women's junior 50m pistol T6 trials, Delhi's Khushi Kapoor won gold with a score of 541. Haryana were second and third with Tiyana Phogat shooting 535 and Vibhuti Bhatia 533 respectively.

At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, Punjab marksman Arjun Singh Cheema won the men's 50m (T5) pistol trial. Arjun shot 562 after 60 shots to finish ahead of the CISF's Avishkaar Tomar, who shot 558.

The Air Force's Ravinder came third with 558, but with one lesser inner-10 than Avishkaar.

In the junior men's free pistol T5 competition, Abhinav Choudhary of Rajasthan finished first with a score of 554.

Haryana's Ankit Tomar was second with 544 while Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Verma was third with 540.

In the junior women's free pistol T5, Sakshi Suryavanshi of Maharashtra was first with 545, Haryana's Shikha Narwal second with 540, while Divanshi, also from Haryana, was third with an aggregate of 536 points.

In the junior men's 25m pistol trials T5, Punjab's Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu finished on top with a score of 584. Haryana took the second and third spots as Sameer shot 583 and Ankait Tomar 580 respectively, to finish behind Rajkanwar.

