New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Last edition's bronze medallists, India, kicked off their Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory over Macau in Group D at the Qingdao Sports Centre Conson Gymnasium in China on Wednesday.

The dominant victory also confirmed India's passage to the knockout stage. To determine the group winner, India will face two-time runners-up South Korea in the second Group D clash on Thursday, according to a press release from BAI.

National Games mixed doubles gold medallists Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath began India's march with a 21-10, 21-9 win over Leong Iok Chong and NG Weng Chi in the tie's opening mixed doubles match.

Lakshya Sen then made it 2-0 with a 21-16, 21-12 victory over Pui Pang Fong in the men's singles, while Malvika Bansod then confirmed India's passage to the knockout stage by beating Chan Hao Wai 21-15, 21-9 in the women's singles.

India fielded a scratch combination of MR Arjun and Chirag Shetty in the men's doubles and had no trouble defeating Macau's pairing of Pui and Vong Kok Weng 21-15, 21-9 to make it 4-0.

The women's doubles pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly completed the 5-0 score line with a 21-10, 21-5 triumph over Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa, applying the icing on the cake.

Result: India bt Macau 5-0 (Satish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath bt Leong Iok Chong/Ng Weng Chi 21-10, 21-9; Lakshya Sen bt Pui Pang Fong 21-16, 21-12; Malvika Bansod bt Chan Hao Wai 21-15, 21-9; MR Arjun/Chirag Shetty bt Pui Chi Chon/Vong Kok Weng 21-15, 21-9; Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly bt NG Weng Chi/Pui Chi Wa 21-10, 21-5). (ANI)

