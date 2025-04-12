Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi's Sachin Baisoya fired the day's best card of four-under 68 to script a classic come-from-behind victory at the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship, edging past Pune's Udayan Mane in the playoff, here on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Baisoya (68-71-70-68), who had earlier decided not to play this week's event due to his father's ill health, began the final day seven shots behind the leader in tied fifth place.

However, Baisoya was tied at the top along with 34-year-old Mane (69-65-68-75) at a total of 11-under 277 at the end of the regulation 72 holes.

Mane, the overnight leader by two shots, returned a last round of 75 after dropping five strokes on the last six holes that also saw Baisoya rise into contention.

Baisoya fared better in negotiating the tricky pin position on the playoff hole (Par-4 18th) as he made par with a two-putt even as Mane conceded a bogey on the same hole.

"I had decided to take a break this week after missing cuts in four of the last five events. Then my father fell ill and travelling to Ahmedabad seemed even more unlikely for me. However, my father convinced me to play in Ahmedabad saying he would be alright," Baisoya said.

"My confidence was down over the last few weeks but my uncle and former professional Vinod Kumar helped me a lot by correcting a few things as far as my hitting was concerned. I also received valuable tips from my mentor and fellow professional Manav Jaini. As a result, my hitting improved drastically this week."

Baisoya, who has so far won both playoffs he has been a part of, thus recorded his fourth professional victory, pocketing the winner's cheque of Rs 30 lakh which catapulted him from 11th place to second in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Baisoya's earnings for the season now read Rs 44,65,650.

Khalin Joshi of Bengaluru carded a 74 on Saturday to finish third at 10-under 278.

Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan struck a fourth round of 72 to secure fourth place at nine-under 279.

Abhinav was a prime contender for the title when he joined Udayan in the lead on the back-nine in round four. However, a late bogey and double-bogey put him out of contention.

Local lad Varun Parikh (69) of Ahmedabad and Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) finished tied fifth at eight-under 280.

Mane, a winner of 12 titles and former PGTI Order of Merit champion, was well on course to victory after making three birdies and a bogey over the first 12 holes.

However, in a dramatic late twist Udayan conceded two double-bogeys and a bogey over the last six holes that took the match into a playoff. PTI

