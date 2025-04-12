Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their first home game in Jaipur when they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2025 match. The 2008 champions started their campaign with two consecutive losses. However, they won their first league stage matches against Chennai Super Kings and continued their winning momentum after defeating Punjab Kings. In their previous encounter, the Gujarat Titans stopped their winning momentum as the Rajasthan Royals suffered a 58-run defeat. The Sanju Samson-led side would want to return to winning ways when they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 28.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are in a good position in the IPL 2025. With three victories from five games, they are in a decent position in the IPL 2025 standings. However, they are coming into this contest after suffering a six-wicket loss at home against the Delhi Capitals. A win over the Rajasthan Royals will put them in a commanding position in the IPL 2025 standings.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Rajasthan Royals and Royals Challengers Bengaluru has a neck-to-neck contest in the Indian Premier League. Bengaluru have secured 15 victories, whereas Royals have emerged victorious on 14 occasions. Three matches ended without a result.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Rajat Patidar Jofra Archer Virat Kohli Sanju Samson Josh Hazlewood Sandeep Sharma

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Battles

The most watched battle during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be between Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli and Royals ace speedster Jofra Archer. In T20s, the right-arm speedster is yet to dismiss the great cricketer. On the other hand, Kohli has smashed 30 runs off 26 deliveries. Captain Rajat Patidar has been fine with the bat in the IPL 2025. He will face Royals strike pacer Sandeep Sharma, who is known for his wicket-taking abilities.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 13. The RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. RR vs RCB IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have used Suyash Sharma as their impact player. The leg-spinner has replaced Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. It is expected that Bengaluru might use Sharma as their impact player during the match against RR. Rajasthan Royals have used their impact players very smartly. In batting they have used Shubman Dubey, whereas Yudhvir Singh Charak has been used as an impact player while bowling.

