Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling's match-winning knock against England in the final ODI have helped them move up in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings for batsmen.

Balbirnie's knock of 113 runs moved him four places to 42nd while Stirling's 142-run innings lifted him one slot to 26th. The duo had formed a 214-run partnership that guided the team to a win in the final match of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against England in Southampton on Tuesday.

Also Read | Manchester United vs LASK, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch MUN vs LAK Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Curtis Campher's impressive first series, which saw him score half-centuries both times he batted, has helped him make a noteworthy entry into the batsmen's list in the 191st position, and the Ireland bowlers too registered upward movement in the latest rankings update.

Fast bowler Craig Young's six wickets in the series have lifted him 40 places to a career-best 89th position while Mark Adair (up six places to 138th) and Joshua Little (up 38 places to 146th) are the others to move up after the series, which England won by 2-1.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Prepares for IPL 2020, Dons Chennai Super Kings' New Kit (Watch Video).

England captain Eoin Morgan, another centurion from Tuesday's match, has gained one place and is 22nd while Jonny Bairstow has moved up a slot to 13th position, thanks to his knock of 82 in the second match. Sam Billings has re-entered the rankings at 146th position after aggregating 132 runs.

Among England bowlers, leg-spinner Adil Rashid has advanced from 29th to 25th with five wickets in the series, while left-arm fast bowler David Willey's eight wickets, including a haul of five for 30 in the opening match, not only won him the player of the series award but has also lifted him six places to 51st position.

England's series win got them 20 points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which sees 13 teams vie for direct qualifying places in the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in 2023. Ireland are on 10 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)