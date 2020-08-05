After making it to the next season’s UEFA Champions League, English giants Manchester United will aim to get their hands on a silverware this season with a successful campaign in the Europa League. They are at home against LASK in their latest fixture with the tie unofficially done and dusted prior to the COVID break when the Red Devils won 5-0 in the first leg. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to give his fringe players some game time in this dead rubber. LASK did well to reach the round of 16 of this season’s Europa League but it seems their campaign will end tonight. Manchester United vs LASK will be telecasted on Sony Ten network from 12:30 am IST. MUN vs LAK Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019–20.

A new look Manchester United will take field against LASK which means the likes of Daniel James, Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo all feature. Scott McTominay and Fred will marshal the midfield for the home side with Eric Bailly leading the backline. Diego Dalot, who could be on his way out of Manchester United in the summer should start at right back. Majority of these players have not played any football for the best part of two months now and it will be interesting to see how they connect on the pitch. Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups for MAN vs LAK, 2nd Leg at Old Trafford.

Thomas Goiginger and Marvin Potzmann are out injured for LASK and will not travel to Manchester with the rest of the squad. Marko Raguz as a lone striker has an enormous task on his hand to get a goal for the visitors. He will be assisted by wingers Husein Balic and Dominik Frieser in the attacking third with James Holland and Peter Michorl keeping things steady in the middle.

When is Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs LASK match in UEL 2019-20 will be played at Old Trafford Stadium on August 6, 2020 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 an IST.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of UEL in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to catch the live-action of Manchester United vs LASK on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs LASK, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match?

UEL 2019-20 will be streamed live on OTT platform such as SonyLIV. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App and website to get the live streaming of Manchester United vs LASK. Jio Users can also watch the game live on JioTV App. This is the second meeting between the two teams and looking at the events of their previous meeting, this too is headed for one way traffic.

