Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 14 (ANI): Rahkeem Cornwall scalped four wickets while Jomel Warrican and Kraigg Braithwaite bagged three wickets each to bowl out Bangladesh in the second Test and win the match by 17 runs at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, the West Indies made a clean sweep in the two-match series. Chasing a target of 231 on the final day of the Test, Bangladesh got off to a good start as the openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar stitched a 59-run partnership for the first wicket. Braithwaite provided the first breakthrough for the visitors as he sent Sarkar (13) back to the pavilion.

Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Iqbal in the middle and the duo added 11-run to the scoreboard before the latter was departed. Iqbal played a knock of 50 runs before he was removed by Brathwaite.

Cornwall too joined the party and dismissed Shanto (11) cheaply and leaving Bangladesh at 78/3.

Skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim tried to build a partnership and they guided the side to the three-figure mark. Soon after the team's score reached 100, Windies picked Rahim (14) and broke the 23-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Hosts then lost Mohammad Mithun (10) cheaply as he was caught by Nkrumah Bonner at leg-slip off Cornwall. Liton Das joined skipper Haque in the middle and added 32 runs for the sixth wicket. Warrican bagged Haque after playing a gritty knock of 26 runs off 68 balls.

After that, no other batsman was able to stand in front of the Windies bowling line-up and Das (22), Taijul Islam (8), Nayeem Hasan (14) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were picked in quick succession as Windies bundled out hosts at 213 in their second innings.

Earlier, Taijul Islam's 4-36 and Nayeem Hasan's three-wicket haul enabled Bangladesh to wrap visitor's second innings at 117. Hosts were given the target of 231 to level the series.

Apart from Nkrumah Bonner (38), Joshua Da Silva (20) and John Campbell (18) no other batsman was able to score runs in double figures. Rahkeem Cornwall was awarded Player of the Match for bagging nine wickets in the game while Bonner was named Player of the Series for amassing 231 runs in the two-match series.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 296 and 213 (Tamim Iqbal 50, Mehidy Hasan 31; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-105, Kraigg Brathwaite 3-25); West Indies 409 and 117. (ANI)

