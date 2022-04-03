Durban, Apr 3 (AP) Bangladesh dragged itself back into contention in the first test by taking four wickets for 32 runs to leave South Africa teetering on 157-5 at tea on the fourth day on Sunday.

South Africa appeared set for a big lead after going to lunch on 105-1 in its second innings to move 174 runs ahead with plenty of wickets in hand.

But Bangladesh roared back in the afternoon and South Africa's lead was precarious at 226 with just the tailenders to come.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed got South Africa captain Dean Elgar lbw for 64 soon after lunch for the critical breakthrough.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz added two wickets and Bangladesh could have been in an even better position but for two dropped catches to twice let Wiaan Mulder off the hook in the space of six balls.

At tea, Mulder was 6 not out and Ryan Rickelton, who is on his test debut, was 18 not out with him.

South Africa made 367 batting first at Kingsmead and Bangladesh was 298 all out in reply.

Bangladesh's bowlers had just one breakthrough in the day's first session after South Africa resumed on 6-0. Ebadot Hossain had Sarel Erwee lbw for 8 after Bangladesh successfully reviewed.

South Africa scored 99 runs and lost just one wicket in the first session, but managed just 52 runs for the loss of four wickets in the second session to indicate how Bangladesh had changed the complexion.

Elgar had driven South Africa on with his second half-century of the test having also survived two dropped catches himself. He hit seven fours and shared a partnership of 68 with Keegan Petersen.

But Elgar's exit began the post-lunch slump. Petersen went for 36, caught at short leg to give Mehidy his first of the innings. Yasir Ali's incredible slip catch low to his left removed Temba Bavuma (4) next over and Kyle Verreynne was also gone for 6.

Seamer Hossain had 2-35 and Mehidy 2-59. (AP)

