Dhaka, Dec 7 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

For India, spin allrounder Axar Patel replaced Shahbaz Ahmed, while speedster Umran Malik was drafted in place of Kuldeep Sen.

Also Read | Fernando Santos Reacts After Portugal's Emphatic Win Over Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

Sen was rested after he complained of back stiffness.

"The BCCI medical team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the second ODI," BCCI said in a statement.

Also Read | Is India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh lead the three-ODI series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)