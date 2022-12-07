India are on collision course with Bangladesh, this time in a must-win situation. The Men in Blue were left stunned by a spirited Bangladesh bowling effort that saw them get bowled out for just 186 runs on the board, with KL Rahul scoring 73. Shakib Al Hasan used all his experience to scalp five wickets while Ebadot Hossain took four as India managed well below what they would have wanted. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of India vs Bangladesh ODI 2022 series in India and they will provide live streaming online as well as live telecast. But in this article, we shall see if the IND vs BAN 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dhaka

Rohit Sharma and co were handed a reality check and despite the low score, they came close to snatching a win from the jaws of defeat but poor fielding turned out to be the thorn in their stride. The 2nd ODI match would be played at the same venue in Dhaka and India, wary of their mistakes in the first game, would aim at avoiding them in this do-or-die contest, if they aim to keep the series alive. Bangladesh on the other hand, would be coming out all guns blazing, confident of pulling off another victory which would help them bag the series 2-0 with one game remaining.

Is IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 but on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms only. IND vs BAN 2nd ODI won't be available on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs BAN 2nd ODI live telecast would not be available on DD National though. India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI 2022, Dhaka Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND vs BAN 1st ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

