Al Amerat, Oct 21 (PTI) Bangladesh recovered from their opening game loss to Scotland as they thrashed Paua New Guinea by 84 runs to enter the Super 12s of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 181 for 7 with skipper Mahmudullah making 50 off 28 balls and Shakib Al Hasan contributing 46 off 37 balls.

In reply, Papua New Guinea could manage only 97 runs with Shakib picking up 4/9 from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 181/7 (Mahmudullah 50, Shakib Al Hasan 46; Assad Vala 2/26, Kabua Morea)

Paua New Guinea 97 all out (Shakib Al Hasan 4/9).

