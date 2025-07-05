Colombo, Jul 5 (AP) Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka won the first match by 77 runs and is looking to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh will look to avoid another collapse after losing seven wickets for five runs in the first match.

Sri Lanka made two changes by bringing in spin bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera in place of Milan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.

Bangladesh brought in allrounder Shamim Hossain and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud for Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed. Jaker Ali will be wicketkeeper for Bangladesh in place of Das.

Lineups: Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. (AP)

