New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra's counsel has claimed that the allegations levelled against his client by former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma are "completely baseless", false and untenable".

Sharma had sent a legal notice to Batra, accusing the IOA chief of making "untrue and "culpably defamatory statement" against him during an alleged telephonic showdown with a KAI official.

The response to notice stated: "It is the submitted that the allegations made in the legal notice are completely baseless, false and untenable in law. Further, no valid case has been made against my client for the reasons detailed herein..."

The four-page legal notice by Sharma had demands an unconditional apology from Batra within 48 hours.

On his behalf, Batra's legal team's said in the response to Sharma: "It appears that you have sent the legal notice based on an alleged audio recording which has been circulated on 'social media as well as transmitted to numerous sports persons and karate fraternity at large besides authorities etc. and newspapers/news channels.

"At the outset please note that no such audio recording has been circulated or published by me. Hence, your notice is misdirected."

Calling the audio inaccurate and incorrect, it said no case of defamation can be made against the IOA chief.

The reply made it clear that Batra has "no role in preparation of the mischievous recording, and is himself aggreived by the same".

Earlier, the legal notice sent by Sharma's lawyer, advocate BK Wadhwa, had accused Batra of using "untrue, false, defamatory, mocking and filthy words" against Sharma.

Batra's counsel has asked Sharma to "withdraw your ill conceived legal notice".

"...Should your client choose to initiate any ill advised action(s), the same shall be contested at the costs, consequence and peril of your client," Batra's legal team said.

