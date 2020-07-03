Born on July 3, 1987, Sebastian Vettel is one of the best racers of recent times and is considered to be one of the best racers in the history of the sport. The German racer who drives for Ferrari is currently holding a number of youngest records in Formula One. Vettel holds the record for the most consecutive race wins (9), as well as accumulating the third most race victories (53), podium finishes (120) and the fourth-most pole positions (57). Now as the German racer turns 33, let’s have a look at five lesser-known facts about the racer as he turns 33. Sebastian Vettel, Four-Time Formula One World Champion, to Leave Ferrari at End of Year After Contract Negotiations Break Down: Report.

Vettel is an ardent fan of Enzo Ferrari and makes sure to grab any written material about his favourite man. The German racer feels that he is a man of the vision.

After winning the Italian GP in 2008, he was nicknamed as Baby Schumi not just because he is a German but also for his concentration, driving style and a lot more.

Not many may know this but, he was quite poor at studies. However, things changed during his school-leaving exams and he passed with a respectable grade.

Vettel never aspired to become a racer. In fact, he dreamt of becoming a singer and was aiming to be not less than Michael Jackson.

He is also an ardent fan of the Beatles.

That's all we have for the article right now. Coming back to his birthday, the entire tea of Latestly.com wishes him a Very Happy Birthday.

