Manchester United kept their Champions League dreams alive with a 5-2 thrashing of Bournemouth in Premier League 2019-20 on Saturday. United started both halves on the back foot with the visitors getting early goals (16 and 49 minutes) but the home sides replied in rousing fashion. Mason Greenwood scored both times united conceded while Marcus Rashford Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes added the other three. The home side climbed to fourth temporarily with 55 points from 33 matches. Chelsea, who they disposed, have a game in hand and are a point behind. Frank Lampard’s side play Watford later in the night. Mason Greenwood Pays Tribute to Departing Teammate Angel Gomes With Goal Celebration (Watch Video).

In contrast to the result, it was actually Bournemouth who started well and went ahead minutes after Bruno Fernandes failed to find the net from a lovely Marcus Rashford long ball. Junior Stanislas found David de Gea dozing at the near post after nutmegging captain Harry Maguire to open the scoring for Bournemouth. It was the first goal United conceded in five home matches. The visitors, ranked 19th in the points table, looked a tad above home side, who found it difficult to break the shackles and hit free.

Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s resolve, however, came to an end when Greenwood fired to the right of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who got a touch but was unable to keep the ball out of the net. United levelled through Greenwood in the 29th minute and were 2-1 ahead six minutes later. Lewis Cook handled the ball and the referee whistled to the spot from which Rashford put United ahead. It was the England forward’s first goal since January when he scored a brace against Norwich before his back injury in the following match.

Five Star Performance

Bruno Fernandes Has Lighted Premier League

Add Anthony Martial and Make a Trio

Martial Rashford Greenwood showing up for a game pic.twitter.com/f0xDAqemz5 — La Pioche (@BusbyLegend) July 4, 2020

Martial then made it 3-1 to United with a class goal from outside the box leaving Ramsdale with little opportunity after being afforded space to shoot in second-minute of first-half added time. But once again at the restart, Bournemouth found the net. Eric Bailey, who replaced Victor Lindelof at half-time, needlessly handled the ball and Bournemouth were awarded a penalty from which Joshua King put them one goal short of earning a draw.

United Fans' Reactions After the Win

Fact!!!

Manchester United have scored five goals in the Premier League at Old Trafford for the first time since December 2011 #mufc #mujournal [opta] — United Journal (@unitedjournal_) July 4, 2020

Reaction to Anthony Martial's Goal

One Team, One Club

But United will not have it and overflowed the visitors’ box with attacks. Eventually, Greenwood put them two goals ahead again with a right-footed thunderous shot into the top corner. Fernandes than added delight to United’s night with an excellent goal from dead ball situation making it five goals and four assists since joining the Red Devils in January. The home side added a sixth late in the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The win extended United's unbeaten run to 16 games across all competitions and took them to third, although temporarily, where they may stay if Chelsea fail to beat Watford. As for Bournemouth, they remain at the second last position with only 27 points. They are tied with Aston Villa, who play Liverpool on Sunday, but the Clarets have a game in hand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).