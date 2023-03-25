Munich [Germany], March 25 (ANI): Bayern Munich has released their 35-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann along with assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller, Benjamin Gluck and Xaver Zembrod.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel replaces Nagelsmann and will be on contract until 30 June 2025.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Delivers a Heartfelt Message to Argentina Fans After Homecoming Celebration.

Bayern Munich CEO and former German legend Oliver Kahn shed some light on Nagelsmann's sacking. He said, "When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis - and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football."

"But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often. After the World Cup, we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now. Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future," as quoted by Bayern Munich.

Also Read | Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: India, China Lead Field in Finals With Four Contenders Each.

Bayern Munich's Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also came forward to support this decision: "This has been the most difficult decision in my time as board member for sport at Bayern Munich. I have had an open, trusting, friendly relationship with Julian from day one. I regret the parting of the ways with Julian. But after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him. I am very grateful to Julian for what he has done for FC Bayern and I wish him all the best," as quoted by Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann came to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021 and won the German title in his first season as well as the German Supercup in 2021 and 2022. The German had a 71.4% win rate after managing 84 games. During this period he showcased his winning mentality by registering 60 wins and only suffered 10 defeats and 14 draws.

Thomas Tuchel, will not find it easy to fill the huge void left by Nagelsmann. Tuchel has already led some European giants in the past. His stints with Chelsea and Paris Saint-German unveiled his ability to make a team execute attractive football on the pitch. He was voted World Coach of the Year in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)