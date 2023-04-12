Munich, Apr 12 (AP) Bayern Munich condemned racial abuse targeting defender Dayot Upamecano on social media on Wednesday following the team's Champions League loss to Manchester City.

Abusive messages were left as comments underneath a recent post on Upamecano's Instagram account after he made a crucial mistake leading to a goal.

“All of us at FC Bayern condemn racism in the strongest possible terms! The entire club stands behind you, Upa!” Bayern's club account posted in the comments.

Upamecano faced the abuse following the 3-0 loss in the first leg of Bayern's quarterfinal against Man City on Tuesday, in which he lost possession before City's second goal. The 24-year-old Upamecano has played for Bayern as a central defender since 2021 and has played 14 times for the French national team.

Last week, Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs published threatening and racist messages he had received after his team beat Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup. (AP)

