Punjab Kings square off against Gujarat Titans in the 18th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh. The match is slated to take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Coming to the match analysis for both the teams, so far, Punjab registered two victories and suffered one loss. While Gujarat have also registered two wins and one defeat. MS Dhoni Set to Play 200th Match As CSK Captain, To Reach Landmark During IPL 2023 Against Rajasthan Royals.

The last match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw the latter emerging victorious. Batting first, Punjab could manage only 143 runs on board. Defending the target was never going to be easy as SRH chased down the target inside 20 overs.

Coming to Gujarat’s performance, their last match did not go as expected as they lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. For them, Vijay Shankar top scored (63) and helped them to reach a daunting total of 204. Chasing 205, Kolkata Knight Riders lost few early wickets but vital knocks from Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and, Rinku Singh saw the unit reach home safely.

Mohali Weather Report

Expected Weather at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium during PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 match. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Shikhar Dhawan and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between PBKS and GT is good with the temperature expected to be around 21-37 degrees Celsius. ‘He Is a Legend of CSK and Indian Cricket’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Special Message As MS Dhoni Is All Set to Achieve Major Milestone.

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The track at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium is a balanced one with the new ball bowlers expected to get some help from the pitch as the ball is inclined to be doing a lot during the early stages. Scoring runs will become easier for batsmen once they are well set.

