Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Despite losing the second Test against India at Visakhapatnam on Monday, England registered its highest total in the fourth innings of a Test match in India.

England's 292 all-out against India is its highest fourth-innings total against India in their home territory. Notably against the same opponent at their own backyard at Birmingham back in 2022, England recorded their highest-ever Test run chase of 378 runs.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board Appoints Syed Mohsin Naqvi As Its Full-Time Chairman.

Also, it is the second-highest total in the fourth innings ever by a visiting team in India in the history of Test cricket. Sri Lanka owns the highest fourth innings total in India, a total of 299/5 against India in 2017, chasing 410 runs. The match ended in a draw.

Though England tried to go all guns blazing against India with their 'Bazball' school of cricket, playing a more positive, attacking and result-oriented cricket, it had to bow down to the greatness of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Also Read | AUS vs WI 3rd ODI 2024: Australia Thumps West Indies in 1000th ODI, Becomes Second Team After India To Reach Milestone.

But nonetheless, by posting a huge fourth innings total, England has done fairly better than recently visiting sides to India. For the visiting teams in future, they have worked towards setting a new bar for them with their performance.

Coming to the match, England was bundled out for 292 while chasing a target of 399 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series, with only Zak Crawley (73 in 132 balls, eight fours and two sixes) taking Indian bowlers to the attack.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/46) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/72) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh and Axar Patel managed to get a wicket each.

Earlier, India gained a 398-run lead in their second innings after being bundled out for 255. Shubman Gill roared into form with a classy 104 in 147 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, scoring a fifty-plus score after 12 innings. Contributions from Axar Patel (45 in 84 balls with six fours), Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer (29 runs each) helped India secure a big lead.

Tom Hartley (4/77) and Rehan (3/88) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

Led by Jasprit Bumrah's heroics, India had earlier bundled out England for just 253 in their first innings, gaining a 143-run lead. Zak Crawley (76 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) did launch an impressive counterattack, but Bumrah (6/45) along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) blew away the rest of the English line-up.

India reached a respectable total of 396 runs in their first innings mainly due to the maiden double-hundred of the young Yashasvi Jaiswal (209 in 290 balls, with 19 fours and seven sixes). Knocks from Shubman Gill (34), Rajat Patidar (32), Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel (27 each) provided some help to the left-handed batter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)