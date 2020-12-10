Melbourne [Australia], December 10 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who had missed the second T20I against India due to glute strain, is fit and available for the Melbourne Renegades' weekend encounters in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Renegades coach Michael Klinger has confirmed that Finch would be captaining the club in their opening match in the tournament against Perth Scorchers on Saturday.

Also Read | SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Jacques Maghoma & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

"He's definitely going to be playing. He came into Hobart last night and obviously played the last T20 game for Australia and has been passed fit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Klinger as saying.

"He'll have his hit out tomorrow with us leading into the game so he's ready to go and he always comes to the Renegades set up with a fantastic attitude," he added.

Also Read | SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs JFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

The Australian skipper could also be rested at some stage of the showpiece event in order to spend some time at home.

"There may be periods where we give him time to go home. We're quite lucky in our first period where we've got two blocks where we've got six-day breaks after our back-to-back games on the 12th and 13th so there may be a period there where we can get Finchy home," said Klinger.

Pacer Kane Richardson has joined the club's squad after pulling out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia's white-ball fixtures.

"Kane joined the group two days ago. The good thing is he's had a lot of bowling. He had a good hit out yesterday where he played in a couple of practice games and he's raring to go on Saturday," the Renegades' coach said.

Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in their second game of the tournament against Sydney Sixers on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)