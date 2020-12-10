SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Liverpool great Robbie Fowler is learning the difficult way when it comes to coaching with his club East Bengal losing their first three ISL games. One of the most iconic franchises of Indian football, the Kolkata based club look a pale shadow of their I-league self. The Englishman must come up with a plan to get off the mark when they play Jamshedpur FC next. With East Bengal rock bottom, any failure to reverse their form will surely mean exit from the play-off qualification very early in the season. Opponents Jamshedpur are seventh in the league and come into the game on the back of a win against tournament favourites ATK Mohun Bagan. SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

The loss of skipper Danny Fox is hurting East Bengal with their defence looking extremely wobbly. Sehnaj Singh has been around for a while in the top tier of Indian football but needs to exert more confidence while defending. Anthony Pilkington is yet to put in performance expected from a player of calibre. If East Bengal wish to get on the scoresheet, the former Premier League footballer has to have a good game.

Serial goal scorer Nerijus Valskis got a brace against ATK Mohun Bagan in his previous game. He is starting to hit the same form which saw him score 13 goals last season. TP Rehenesh between the sticks brings calmness in the backline as he is able to direct his defenders well. Alex with his pace and trickery could run riot against a hapless East Bengal defence.

When is SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 10, 2020 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match will also be available online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21 in India, fans can catch the live action online on Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network. East Bengal have nothing going right at the moment for them and this is where the character of the players will be tested. The Jamshedpur game is as much a mental test for them as it is a test of their footballing skills.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).