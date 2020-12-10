Indian Super League 2020-21 has a mouth-watering between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC. SC East Bengal is desperate for having the first win in the ISL 2020-21 whereas, Jamshedpur FC has won one game out of four. A couple of them have ended up with a draw and they lost one. Since the team has started winning games, they would want to continue with the winning momentum. The Red Miners are placed on number seven of the ISL 2020 whereas, SC East Bengal is on number 11 with no points in their kitty. In this article, we shall bring to you the Key Players of the game for your Dream11 team. SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs JFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Aitor Monroy

Aitor Monroy is the one who made one assist in one of these ISL 2020-21 games and the mid-fielder has a passing accuracy of over 65 per cent. Monroy is a must-have in your Dream11 team.

Nerijus Valskis:

Lithuania's Nerijus Valskis is the one who scored five goals in four games. The Jamshedpur FC forward is expected to keep up with his goal-scoring and thus could continue scoring more goals. Thus Nerijus will hold the Key in your Dream11 team.

Jacques Maghoma

SC East midfielder Jacques Maghoma is one of the players who could hold an edge over the others. The midfielder might have not a scored a single goal, but his passing accuracy is 63.76 per cent. Since the team has not won a single game, he could be one of the key players.

Anthony Pilkington

Now we do admit that the midfielder has no goal or assists in the kitty, but does amazingly well when it comes to his job. he does exceedingly well. He has a passing accuracy of over 76 per cent and can create quite an impact on the game.

Stephen Eze

Stephen Eze had scored a goal during the game against Hyderabad FC. The match might have ended with a 1-1 draw. With 25 clearances and nine blocks, he is amazingly superb with the game.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. It would be interesting to see how team SC East Bengal plans to register their first win the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).