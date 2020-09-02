Vadodara, Sep 2 (PTI) The Baroda Cricket Association will hold a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2019-20 on September 28 and 29, a senior BCA official said on Wednesday.

The BCA held its Apex Council meeting on Tuesday during which the decision to hold the AGM was taken.

"The virtual AGM will be held September 28-29 for the year 2019-20. We had earlier this year conducted a virtual AGM for the previous pending years," BCA Secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

Lele said the AGM would start with the President's address and the members will vote on the resolutions, which will be proposed by the cricket body.

The Apex Council, however, did not discuss the appointment of Australian Dave Whatmore as the coach of the Ranji team.

Whatmore is over 60 years of age and as per the SOPs sent to all the state associations by the BCCI, any person above 60 years of age cannot even attend a team's training.

The BCA Apex Council was supposed to discuss the way ahead, but the topic didn't come up at the meeting at all, a source said.

