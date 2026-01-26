Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have reinstated director M Najmul Islam as finance committee chairman, according to The Daily Star.

The development comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the upcoming T20 Men's World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7.

"We had given our observation to the board, and the board made the call," BCB disciplinary committee chairman Faiazur Rahman informed The Daily Star.

Earlier, on January 18, Najmul replied to the board's show-cause notice a day after the deadline. The BCB disciplinary committee had previously found his reply to be positive and satisfactory but did not divulge its contents, according to The Daily Star.

Earlier, BCB Media Committee Chairman Amzad Hussain confirmed that the board will not challenge the ICC decision to replace them with Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Amzad Hussain made the announcement following a board meeting in Dhaka on Saturday. The news comes after reports stated that the BCB had requested the ICC's dispute resolution committee to look into the matter, but Hussain cleared the air, stating that no such measures had been taken.

"We have accepted the decision of the ICC board. Since the ICC has said that we cannot go and play or they cannot shift our games to Sri Lanka, in this case we cannot go and play in India. Our position remains the same. We are not going to any separate arbitration or anything here," Amzad said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"After the ICC board meeting, there was a cabinet meeting of the Bangladesh government and a decision was made there. The decision clearly stated that our team will not be able to go to India. This decision has been communicated by the government. After that, the ICC asked us to reply within 24 hours. We told them politely that it is not possible for us to go and play according to this fixture," he added. (ANI)

