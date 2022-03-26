Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards ahead of the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here.

The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

Also Read | England vs Switzerland Live Streaming Online, International Friendly 2022: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

The men's hockey team, which had also won a historic bronze medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Tokyo, was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore.

Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 3.

The BCCI had earlier announced cash awards for the medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)