Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expresses its profound grief at the passing of former Indian Olympian and renowned sports medicine expert, Vece Paes, who breathed his last on Thursday morning. He was 80, as per the BCCI release.

A member of India's bronze medal-winning men's hockey team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Paes was a multi-faceted sportsman and administrator who also represented the country in the 1971 Hockey World Cup. Following his illustrious playing career, he dedicated himself to the field of sports medicine, serving athletes across disciplines with distinction and care.

Paes was associated with the BCCI from October 2010 to March 2018 as an Anti-Doping and Age Verification Consultant. He introduced structured educational programmes for anti-doping within the BCCI, significantly enhancing awareness and compliance among players and support staff. His expertise and commitment were instrumental in strengthening the Board's anti-doping education and testing framework, as well as in implementing age-verification and athlete welfare initiatives. His professional integrity and passion for clean sport left an indelible mark on Indian cricket's support systems.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Honorary Secretary, said, "Dr. Paes's association with the BCCI reflected his belief in safeguarding the spirit of sport. His meticulous work in anti-doping, including the introduction of educational initiatives, and his efforts in age verification have benefitted generations of cricketers. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Leander Paes, his family and loved ones," as quoted by the BCCI release.

The BCCI joins the sporting community in mourning the loss of Vece Paes and in celebrating a life devoted to excellence, integrity, and service to sport. (ANI)

